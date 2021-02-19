CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2021, Sunset World Group will continue to grow and innovate to enrich its members' and guests' experiences. The hospitality company will hold two gastronomy festivals, "This is What Mexico Tastes Like" and "Flavors of Mexico". These festivals will take place at Sunset Royal and Hacienda Tres Ríos hotels, respectively, and will celebrate Mexico's rich culinary traditions.
These festivals will be held the last two weeks of each month throughout 2021. Each event will celebrate a different Mexican state. "This is What Mexico Tastes Like" in Sunset Royal will begin in February with Nuevo León, and continue with Baja California, Tabasco, Quintana Roo, Michoacán, Hidalgo, Estado de México, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Tamaulipas and Querétaro. The festival will take place in the brand new "El Comal" restaurant.
On the other hand, Hacienda Tres Ríos will hold the "Flavors of Mexico" gastronomic festival, which also begins in February and will celebrate Yucatán, and then Campeche, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Puebla, Guerrero, Nayarit, Jalisco, Sinaloa and Sonora. The venue will be Alebrije restaurant.
"Sunset World resorts are ideal places to celebrate Mexico's cultural diversity through its gastronomy since this is a 100% Mexican company," commented Martha Richardson, Sunset World Group's Corporate Director of Operations, "These festivals will be a delicious journey through different states in the Republic. Our members and guests will enjoy the traditions, influences and roots that make up Mexico's culinary mosaic," she concluded.
Sunset World Group is a family-owned Mexican company and a leader in the hospitality industry, offering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. It was founded more than 30 years ago and has grown to offer six resorts, world-class travel services, amenities and a diverse network of operational and marketing solutions that focus on providing the best vacation experiences for its Members and guests. From cultural excursions to water sports, the Members of Sunset World are never far from their next great adventure.
