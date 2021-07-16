CANCUN QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Members are looking forward to the return of Sunset World Group Member Fest, which will take place July 19-23. The hotel chain holds this event to pamper its members and guests with special activities for the whole family designed to promote a sense of belonging. All events will be held following official sanitary protocols.
To close Member Fest with a flourish, Sunset World Group has invited Spanish celebrity chef Eva Millán, who currently lives in Playa del Carmen, to design a special surprise pairing menu for the Member Fest closing dinner, which will take place at Hacienda Tres Ríos in the Riviera Maya.
Chef Eva Millán was born in the Canary Islands, Spain, where she got a degree in biology, but her passion for cooking led her to study haute cuisine at Le Cordon Bleu, specializing in French cuisine. With two master's degrees in food quality and nutrition, she is a fan of healthy, balanced, satisfying meals. Her cuisine is characterized by an intensity of flavors and richness in spices and always includes fresh ingredients.
In 2013 she placed second in MasterChef Spain. She currently works as a teacher at Le Cordon Bleu Cancún and UT Riviera Maya, is a consultant in both gastronomy and nutrition, and does private events.
"MasterChef gave me a boost, but it didn't make me a cook, which I have been since I was eight years old," said Eva Millán. "Another one of my achievements is being here in the Riviera Maya as head chef. I arrived with a suitcase full of fears and false beliefs that fortunately are all gone now," she added.
Sunset World Group is a family-owned Mexican company and a leader in the hospitality industry, offering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. It was founded more than 30 years ago and has grown to offer six resorts, world-class travel services, amenities and a diverse network of operational and marketing solutions that focus on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests. From cultural excursions to water sports, Sunset World's members are never far from their next great adventure.
Media Contact
Nayely Nahuat, Sunset World, +52 (998) 287 3502, marcom@sunset.com.mx
SOURCE Sunset World