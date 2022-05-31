Sunset World Group and its Culinary Team are preparing the star event of its 30th anniversary celebrations with great excitement
CANCUN, Mexico, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The celebrations began with the long-awaited return of the Sunset World Boat Parade in February and the special edition of the Hacienda Tres Ríos Triathlon in May; now Sunset World Group and its Culinary Team are preparing the star event of its 30th anniversary celebrations with great excitement: a three-day program of activities in June in which the main event is a Grand Dinner Ball, and for which they will have renowned and award-winning Mexican chef Xavier Pérez Stone as a special guest.
As an outstanding gift for Sunset World Group, the chef, together with the group's Culinary Team, will create a special 5-course menu that promises to make diners awestruck by the talent, experience and art of Xavier Pérez Stone, known for merging avant-garde cuisine techniques with Mexican ingredients to reinvent traditional recipes.
Chef Xavier Pérez Stone was born in Mexico City and graduated from the Pan-American School of Hospitality. He almost immediately went to work with some of the most famous Spanish chefs like Bruno Oteiza and Juan Mari Artzak who inspired his innovation. He collaborated as a private chef for the Spanish Embassy in Mexico, among other enriching activities that led him to open his own restaurant, Axiote, in Playa del Carmen, in addition to directing the Cocina de Autor project at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya hotel.
The Chef Pérez received the National Gastronomy Award in 2014, the year in which he also won the "Iron Chef" in Toronto Canada; while his Cocina de Autor project stands out as one of "The 100 Best Food and Drink Experiences in the World" according to New York's Food and Wine magazine, and one of "The Best 23 Restaurants in Mexico" according to Travel and Leisure magazine. On the other side, Axiote has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in the country by "Gastronomic Mexico Guide."
Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business with more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels. In addition, as of February 2020, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels were recently updated and expanded for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.
