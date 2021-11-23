NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The superfoods market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.83%, with an incremental growth of USD 115.62 bn from 2020 to 2025. This report by Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Emerging Opportunities with Key players
- Archer Daniels Midland Co: The company offers food and beverage solutions for superfoods.
- Creative Nature Ltd: The company offers superfoods such as cakes, waffles, and chocolates.
- Del Monte Pacific Ltd: The company provides customized solutions to the institutional sector.
Superfoods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Superfruits
- Superseeds And Supergrains
- Edible Seaweed
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The superfoods market is driven by the growing adoption of superfoods, numerous health benefits of superfoods, and strong distribution network and omnichannel presence of superfood manufacturers.
Superfoods Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 115.62 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.67
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, Canada, Australia, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, Nature Superfoods, Navitas LLC, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Sunfood, and Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
