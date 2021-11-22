FARGO, N.D., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maas Companies Inc, a company specializing in the selling of food processing and industrial assets, of Rochester, Minnesota will oversee the sale. The auction will include over 50 lots of equipment. Bidders will have the opportunity to submit bids for two weeks with bidding for lots ending Tuesday, December 21 at 2 PM CT via proxibid.com.
Highlights include: seed/grain handling equipment; packaging/mixing/grinding/sealing equipment by: CARTER DAY, JACOBSON, SCHLAGEL, CHERRY BURRELL, BRENTON, INLINE FILLING SYSTEMS, KINSLEY, VIRNIG skid steer broom, KUBOTA blade, HANDLAIR grain vac, and INTERNATIONAL grain truck.
Red River Commodities is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amsterdam Commodities N.V., a publicly traded entity based in Rotterdam, Netherlands that sources, trades and distributes natural food products and ingredients to customers across the globe. Domestically Red River Commodities has 7 specialty crop manufacturing facilities in the heart of sunflower growing areas, the equipment being sold is located in their Fargo, North Dakota plant.
Tyler Maas, Sales & Marketing Director states, "It's an excellent opportunity for buyers to get a great deal on quality equipment that has been well maintained. Buyers are encouraged to attend an open house or view the hundreds of photos online before participating in the sale."
Potential buyers are encouraged to attend the open houses:
- Tuesday, December 7, 9 AM – 3 PM
- Tuesday, December 14, 9 AM – 3 PM
- Other times by appointment.
A complete package detailing the bidding process is available by contacting the auction company directly at 507-285-1444. Information can also be found at the company's website: http://www.maascompanies.com.
Media Contact
Tyler Maas, Maas Companies Inc., +1 (507) 285-1444, Allison@maascompanies.com
SOURCE Maas Companies Inc.