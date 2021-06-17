TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There was a time when success in the restaurant industry meant simply pleasing in-store customers. But today, in light of significant disruptions over the last year, a future-ready restaurant possesses many characteristics comparable to the omnichannel transformation in retail, which meant delivering products to customers from purchases made in every available shopping channel.
This means providing a seamless shopping experience online, in-store, on the phone, on a computer browser, and now, in their cars, curbside. Meanwhile, the foodservice industry was already transforming prior to the pandemic.
While those lockdowns were challenging to respond to in real-time for operators, the lockdowns also pushed the restaurant industry to evolve faster.
Today's brands have had to shift to off-premise ordering, adopt new technologies, accommodate changes in consumer behaviors and stay ready for the clear surge that's coming from the pent-up consumer demand.
This white paper report takes a closer look at these factors and how they relate to:
- The growth of the restaurant industry as projected by the National Restaurant Association and Restaurant Canada.
- The impact that pandemic-related lockdowns had on existing growth rates and its emphasis on a disruption-proof restaurant foodservice strategy.
- The continuing adoption of new off-premises ordering and digital interactions.
- The road to recovery and how it will explode as outdoor dining season takes hold.
