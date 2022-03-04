NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sushi Restaurants Market Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.30% in 2021 and the growth will accelerate a CAGR of 2.55% between 2020 and 2025. The report is segmented by product (RDSR and CBSR) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Insights
Global sushi restaurants market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. These vendors are adopting many organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Feng Sushi
- FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.
- HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd.
- Innovative Dining Group
- Kappa Create Co. Ltd.
- Kura Sushi USA Inc.
- Maxims Caterers Ltd.
- Peace Dining Corp.
- Sakae Holdings Ltd.
- Wasabi Sushi
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities for sushi restaurant operators during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 84% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The increasing awareness about Japanese cuisine in neighboring countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam and their cultural similarities has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the expansion of the middle-class population and rising disposable incomes will be contributing to the growth of the sushi restaurants market in APAC.
China and Japan are the key markets for sushi restaurants in APAC. The market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, the UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for sushi restaurants during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. www.technavio.com/report/sushi-restaurants-market-industry-analysis
Key Segment Analysis
By product, the market share by the RDSR segment will be significant during the forecast period. The regular dine-in sushi restaurants (RDSR) segment includes sushi restaurants that offer fine dining, fast-casual, quick service, and sushi bars, among others. The introduction of new sushi dishes such as sushi burritos and sushi rolls has increased the popularity of these restaurants. Also, the proliferation of new restaurants will fuel the growth of the segment.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The sushi restaurants market is primarily driven by the increasing marketing activities by restaurant operators. In addition, factors such as the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine and the rise in the number of new sushi restaurants will further accelerate the growth of the global sushi restaurant market during the forecast period.
However, the possibility of food contamination will reduce the growth opportunity for market players. Improper handling of raw materials used in restaurants such as vegetables, meat, and dairy products could lead to food contamination, eventually affecting the safety and quality of products. This could result in products being discarded or recalled, thus, affecting the operations and sales of sushi restaurants. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Sushi Restaurants Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.49 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.30
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 84%
Key consumer countries
Japan, US, China, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- RDSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CBSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Feng Sushi
- FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.
- HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd.
- Innovative Dining Group
- Kappa Create Co. Ltd.
- Kura Sushi USA Inc.
- Maxims Caterers Ltd.
- Peace Dining Corp.
- Sakae Holdings Ltd.
- Wasabi Sushi
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
