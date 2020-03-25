XpreSole-CCILU footwear found a way to mix and melt spent coffee grounds into a special compound that is ideal for shoe soles and tops, and it's Dirt Proof, Water Repellent, Odor Control, Ultralight...and so much more, Actually, it smells like Coffee!! CCILU recycle the spent coffee grounds from the coffee shops and remake the SCGs to be high-quality footwear material: “XpreSole”. CCILU then use the XpreSole material to be the key elements of each major footwear component (upper, insole, outsole).