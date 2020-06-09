RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enter My Healthy Penguin, a local business based out of Rancho Cucamonga that delivers fresh, healthy, ready-to-eat meals that are not only good for you but taste incredible. Best of all, they're guilt-free.
The business was started by Christine Lopez, a Rancho Cucamonga local in a family prone for business; her father was a mechanic who owned his own shop and her mother, a local restaurateur. With three of her aunts and uncle owning restaurants in neighboring communities, you could say great food built around shared values of sustainability, community and connection were hard-wired into her DNA.
However, in 2015, Christine was diagnosed as pre-diabetic with high cholesterol and told she needed to reverse this trend, or require medication. While this news was alarming, Christine took matters into her own hands. By reimagining classic familial dishes with the clean eating movement, she discovered healthy food can and should taste good.
Combined with exercise, she lost over 30 pounds. As word of her cooking and meal plans spread, so did her momentum towards turning it into a local, sustainable business. Within months, the business took off.
She partnered with local entrepreneur, Chris Holyfield and in 2016, the dream was officially born. The mission was, and continues to be simple: provide a healthy, sustainable solution to meal prepping and weight-loss in the Inland Empire while saving families tons of time that could be used elsewhere.
"Rather than spending hours of your week planning, shopping, and preparing meals, you'll enjoy healthy meals that are ready to eat in just a few minutes."
So why the name? My Healthy Penguins was the name she used for her children, hoping to create and promote a healthy lifestyle in their home. Currently, My Healthy Penguin operates out of Rancho Cucamonga and cooks from a commercial kitchen in Redlands. She and Chris have engaged, and have a staff of seventeen part-time employees who help with everything from meal prep to cooking, plating, and delivering meals all over the Inland Empire, including parts of Orange County and Los Angeles County.
Busy parents, those with full-time jobs, or even students can take the guesswork out of eating, prepping, and cooking. Their menus include several popular options, including the new signature Nourish Bowls, their popular meal preps weekly meals, and even their newly launched Kids Meals!
What started as a need for herself became what Christine and Chris have built to be a purpose-driven, hyperlocal business committed to their clients' well-being. With the recent COVID-19 crisis, Christine believes there is no better time to meal prep and let someone else do the heavy lifting:
Learn more about My Healthy Penguin and how you can experience their delicious food delivery service in the Inland Empire.
