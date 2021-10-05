NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Root:1, Chile's first certified sustainable winery, is excited to announce the release of GEA (pronounced jee-uh) by Root:1 in the U.S. market through Winebow Imports. GEA is packaged in an eco-friendly 3L box that delivers portability, maximum freshness, longevity, and outstanding value.
Root:1 is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices across every facet of GEA's production, guided by its five sustainability pillars: Clean Energy, Water Use, Waste Management, Natural Outlook, and Community Connection. The name GEA, derived from the Greek word for Earth, underscores its commitment to sustainability.
"We are thrilled to launch this new wine in the U.S. as part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and community," said Sergio Hormazábal, Head Winemaker of GEA and Root:1. "Nature and community are at the heart of what we do, and this is reflected in the time we devote to the development and execution of our pillars. Through these efforts, we can enact change in how we approach winemaking as a brand, and GEA is an example of what we're able to achieve."
The production of GEA is powered by clean energy sources, like solar power panels that fuel the Root:1 facilities, and the team carefully monitors water usage to ensure the absolute minimum. Additionally, the winery maximizes waste management by returning natural resources to their vineyards, reusing almost 80 percent of inorganic materials, and adapting a natural approach to nourish the grapes, intervening only when necessary to protect the health of vines. Root:1 also supports local initiatives and cultivates respectful partnerships with small-scale grape-growing families to foster traditional grape varieties like País.
GEA captures the distinct, nuanced flavors of the Andes, blending Cabernet Sauvignon with a touch of País, the ancestral grape of Chile from the valley between the Andes mountain range and the Pacific Ocean. The Mediterranean climate promotes an impressive quality of wine grapes, benefiting from the cool, dry summers, mild, rainy winters, and diverse terroir dominated by deep and mineralized alluvial soils of fluvial origin. With an eye-catching ruby red hue, GEA entices with aromas of fresh berries and floral notes. Finely balanced with a medium body, GEA is a versatile and food-friendly wine that is meant to be enjoyed with family and friends at any meal or occasion.
GEA by Root:1 2020 is available nationally at a suggested retail price of $25.00.
About Root:1
Root:1 is the first winery in Chile to be certified 100% sustainable by Wines of Chile, and the first winery in the country to adopt carbon offset measures. With vineyards located in the Maipo, Colchagua, and Casablanca Valleys, Root:1 maintains a long-standing commitment to sustainable viticulture that ensures all farming and winemaking practices are specifically tailored to nurture the unique attributes of each vineyard, the environment, and the local community. Under the careful stewardship of head winemaker Sergio Hormazábal, the results of this commitment are evident in the quality of the entire Root:1 range, which includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenère, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, and Heritage Red Blend. Learn more at root1wine.com.
About Winebow Imports
Winebow Imports has been an industry leader for over 40 years, representing some of the most esteemed properties from both prominent and emerging growing areas around the world. A national importer known for cultivating lasting relationships with extraordinary vintners who are dedicated to their unique regions, Winebow Imports continues to balance its impressive growth with a culture of specialization and excellence. For more information, please visit winebow.com/imports.
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners (colangelopr.com) is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how U.S. audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.
Media Contact
Stefán Sigurðsson, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, ssigurdsson@colangelopr.com
Leah Isenberg, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, lisenberg@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Root:1