LAGRANGE, Ga., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweet, crisp Georgia watermelon is now available in local stores. The 2022 crop is expected to have a delicious, sweet flavor and high quality unique to watermelon grown in Georgia.
While the spring weather has been unpredictable, warm temperatures these last three weeks have ripened the fruit just in time for a mid-June shipping date. According to Georgia Watermelon Association grower members, the state's harvest should be strong and hit stores by June 15. "Georgia's watermelon crop is producing extremely high-quality fruit this season and we encourage consumers to support locally grown products," said Neal Kicklighter, GWA President and Director of Greenhouse Operations & Sales at LTF Greenhouses in Tifton, Georgia. Typically, Georgia grown watermelon supply peaks in stores around June 25 just in time for the Independence Day holiday.
"Georgia grown watermelon takes a short ride from the field, to the packing shed, and straight to the grocery store, so you can guarantee it will be refreshing, juicy, and sweet," said Samantha Kilgore, GWA Executive Director. "Our members are eager to get their product in stores to help everyone kick off summer with a taste of watermelon."
Planting for Georgia's watermelon crop begins in March. From planting to harvest, watermelons typically need 90 days to grow, ripen, and be ready for harvest. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Georgia watermelon farmers produced nearly 20,000 acres of watermelon in 2021. On average each year, the state of Georgia ranks in the top 10 in the United States for watermelon production among Texas, Florida, California and Arizona.
"Don't forget to check the country of origin label sticker and be sure your watermelons were grown in Georgia," she added. "Growers in Georgia do everything they can to provide a safe, sweet, and satisfying product!"
The Georgia Watermelon Association is a trade organization for members of the Georgia watermelon industry. The GWA's mission is to promote the industry from production to consumption. For more information, visit http://www.georgiawatermelonassociation.org.
