Roland Sahli (far left), CEO of Gourmino AG, holds Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP, declared the 2022 World Champion Cheese at the World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, Wisconsin. The cheese is made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland for Gourmino AG. Also pictured with Sahli are (from left) Jim Mueller, Chief Judge of the World Championship Cheese Contest, and Tim Czmowski, an Assistant Chief Judge of the World Championship Cheese Contest. (PRNewsfoto/Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association)