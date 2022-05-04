NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Take out Fried Chicken Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The take-out fried chicken market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.32%. as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for take-out fried chicken in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the growth of global multinational fast-food chains, and growing doorstep delivery will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, consumer awareness regarding health risks associated with fast-food consumption will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The take-out fried chicken market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bojangles Restaurants Inc., Cajun Operating Co., Chick-fil-A Inc., GENESIS BBQ, Guss Fried Chicken, McDonald Corp., and Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc., etc.
Few Companies with key offerings
- McDonald Corp. - The company offers take-out fried chicken such as Crispy Chicken Sandwiches.
- Raising Canes Restaurants LLC - The company offers take-out fried chicken such as Chicken Fingers and many more.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. - The company offers take-out fried chicken such as Signature Chicken, Chicken Sandwich, nuggets, and many more.
- Wingstop Inc. - The company take-out fried chicken such as Chicken thighs, Regular thigh bites combo, Large thigh bites combo, and many more.
- YUM Brands Inc. - The company take-out fried chicken such as Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the take-out fried chicken market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Segmentation Analysis
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as offline & online.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the take-out fried chicken market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Take Out Fried Chicken Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.92 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.64
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bojangles Restaurants Inc., Cajun Operating Co., Chick-fil-A Inc., GENESIS BBQ, Guss Fried Chicken, McDonald Corp., Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bojangles Restaurants Inc.
- Cajun Operating Co.
- Chick-fil-A Inc.
- GENESIS BBQ
- Guss Fried Chicken
- McDonald Corp.
- Raising Canes Restaurants LLC
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Wingstop Inc.
- YUM Brands Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
