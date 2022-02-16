Leading Philippine rum maker Tanduay recently opened the Tanduay City View Lounge at the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Target Center. Timberwolves fans can order any of the Tanduay-inspired cocktails such as the Tanduay New Fashion (Tanduay Gold Rum with cherry and bitters) and Tanduay Tropic Tease (Tanduay Silver Rum with a splash of pineapple and cranberry juice).