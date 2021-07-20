NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tarragon market is expected to grow by USD 127.82 million according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.21%.
For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.
Download Free Sample Report in Minutes: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70735
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tarragon Market Analysis Report by Product (Tarragon seasoning and paste and Tarragon oil) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
The tarragon market is driven by the health benefits of tarragon. In addition, the rising popularity of products containing multiple herbs is anticipated to boost the growth of the tarragon market.
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/tarragon-market-industry-analysis
Major Five Tarragon Companies:
- Alabama Essential Oil Co.
- Badia Spices Inc.
- Berje Inc.
- DF World of Spices GmbH
- Frontier Co-op
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform: https://www.technavio.com/request-free-demo?industry=Packaged Foods & Meats
Tarragon Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Tarragon seasoning and paste - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tarragon oil - size and forecast 2020-2025
Tarragon Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Vinegar Market in Latin America
Corn Flour Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70735
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarragon-market-growth-analysis-in-packaged-foods--meats--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301337061.html
SOURCE Technavio