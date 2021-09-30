NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From October to December 2021, TASTE THE DIFFERENCE programme will be casting a new light on European PDOs – Protected Denomination of Origin – and PGIs – Protected Geographical Indication – thanks to an intense activity calendar. Aimed at increasing the perceived value of wines with protected origin and national cultural heritage, while ensuring an image of European excellence and tradition, the campaign addresses both press and trade professionals and will be focusing on quality wines made in Spain and Italy.
The campaign is the result of the joint efforts of Prodeca, a Spanish state-owned company supporting agri-food and forestry products from the north-east of the country, and UIV, Italy's most important wine association representing 660 companies and a total of 150.000 growers.
The lively series of activities, to be run both in person and online, includes active participation in events such as TEXSOM – where TASTE THE DIFFERENCE will support the Volunteer Dinner – the arrangement of dedicated masterclasses in October and November with GuildSomm in major cities such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin, alongside with an open-to-all virtual seminar series that will remain available online. In addition to this, a Grand Tasting will be run in New York featuring upwards of 40 producers from Italy and Spain and seminars showcasing the peculiarities of the many appellations involved.
The wide series of activities will strengthen the awareness of PDO and PGI symbols and broaden the knowledge of related appellations among journalists and bloggers, wine influencers, key opinion leaders, as well as sommeliers, beverage directors and retailers, thanks also to a social campaign.
About TASTE THE DIFFERENCE PROGRAM
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and added to the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food of the Government of the "Generalitat de Catalunya.
Media Contact
Irene Graziotto, Colangelo & Partners, 646 624-2885, igraziotto@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Taste the Difference