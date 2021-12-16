NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 vintage will be remembered as the first in which wineries can mention on the labels where it is that the grapes are grown, since new zones and sub-zones approved by the Designation of Origin Regulatory Council came into force. These new regulations mark out three defined production areas: Comtats de Barcelona, Valle del Ebro and Viñedos de Almendralejo, along with seven sub-zones: Valls d'Anoia-Foix, Conca del Gaià, Serra de Mar, Serra de Prades, Pla de Ponent, Alto Ebro and Valle del Cierzo. To guarantee traceability, a new software platform has been set up for this campaign, as part of the digital transformation currently taking place within this Protected Designation of Origin.
The terroir-driven attempt aims to shape the perception of Cava as a wine with a multitude of territorial interpretations: a complex sparkling wine that deserves a year-long attention. This happens in a moment when the US market has become more receptive to the category of sparklings as wines suitable for everyday consumption, and not only reserved for special occasions or holidays celebrations.
A series of events run in the US these past months, including Taste The Difference Grand Tasting taking place on December 9th in New York City, have helped convey this message to trade, press and consumers. Additional tastings have focused on the new regulation to convey both grape sourcing information and minimum ageing time. The new rules establish a distinction between Cava de Guarda, which indicates wines aged for minimum 9 months on the lees, and Cava de Guarda Superior, applicable only to wines aged on the lees for at least 18 months and including under its umbrella the Reserva, Gran Reserva and Cava de Paraje Calificado. The ageing time for the Cava Reserva has also been extended from 15 to 18 months whereas the 30 months ageing requirements for Gran Reserva (30 month)and the 36 months Cava de Paraje Calificado remain unchanged.
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
