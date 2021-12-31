NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The campaign "Taste the Difference: Quality Wines from the Heart of Europe" concludes its first year with fanfare and sets sights on a successful 2022 after culminating a series of activities that brought European quality wines closer to the trade members throughout the United States.
With education as fundamental pillar of the program, TTD.EU partnered with the highly respected wine institution GuildSomm to provide a series of master classes showing wines that are unique, especial, and hard to come by as examples of what the EU quality Schemes allow in terms of origin, diversity, and quality. Master classes were participated by active industry professionals in Chicago, Denver, Boston and New York.
TTD.EU took part in the renowned industry conference Texsom in Dallas, where it hosted an education session for the volunteers -- all wine professionals that travelled far and wide to be part of this not to miss the annual event. Conference attendees also had the opportunity to discover little known wineries and regions that were featured at the tasting tables in the conference's wine expo.
Under the umbrella of the TTD.EU campaign, wines from Custoza DOC, a premier appellation from the Italian Veneto region that grows native grape varieties Garganega, Trebbianello and Malvasia, were highlighted by the Italian wine expert Henry Davar in a virtual seminar. Similarly, Spain's DO Cava sparkling wines were presented at New York's highly acclaimed CorkBuzz wine bar in an in-person seminar. Throughout the campaign many more Italian and Spanish wineries landed on US soil for the first time.
Media Relations, trade relations and digital content available both on the campaign's social media channels and website added to the campaign efforts to promote the European wines of Italy and Spain.
The final activity of 2021 for Taste The Difference consisted of a grand tasting in New York City that counted with the participation of over 40 wineries, many of whom were represented by winemakers that travelled from Europe for the occasion.
In 2022, the campaign will continue to build this year's activities and include new activities aimed at further increasing awareness on EU quality schemes, the Spanish and Italian PDOs, PGIs that abide by them such as the members of UIV and PRODECA.
Next year's campaign will add trade and media immersion trips to Spain and Italy, road shows participated by visiting winemakers in addition to ongoing media relations, social media marketing, trade relations, education sessions and events.
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
