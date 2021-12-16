NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The campaign "Taste the Difference: Quality Wines from the Heart of Europe" makes you discover Custoza, an Italian Controlled Designation of Origin. This program, managed by the Unione Italiana Vini, the Association of the Italian wine market, and Prodeca, the organism that supports the agri-food sector from the region of Catalunya abroad, aims to promote European PDO and PGI wines in China and US.
This premier appellation from the Italian Veneto region offers quality wines produced from world-renowned native grape varieties such as Garganega, Trebbianello, and Malvasia. The Consortium of Custoza DOC will host a virtual tasting, by invitation only, for wine buyers representing various markets across the United States on December 16, 2021 at 12:00pm EST. The general public is welcome to register to view the webinar at vinitaly.com.
Entitled "Quality Wines from the Heart of Europe - Custoza DOC: The Italian Art of Blending", the tasting will be hosted live from Italy by sommelier, wine educator, and Vinitaly International Academy Italian Wine Expert Henry Davar. The event will showcase Custoza DOC's native grape varieties, diverse terroir, and rich history of winemaking. Davar will present six wines that illustrate Custoza DOC's unique growing areas, featuring producers Sei Terre, Cantina di Castelnuovo, Tamburino Sardo, Gorgo, Monte del Fra', and Menegotti.
As wine consumption in the US trends toward high acid, lower alcohol wines that offer refreshment and the versatility to accompany various cuisines, Custoza DOC is uniquely positioned for success in the US market. The wines of Custoza DOC are ideal for wine consumers who love time-tested classics, and for those who seek to discover wines of unique character.
The winemakers of Custoza DOC are dedicated to producing wines of remarkable quality for tables around the world. Veneto is a region with a centuries-long history of winemaking - a tradition that's deeply ingrained within its culture and society. Custoza DOC is a shining example of wines from the Veneto, and an emblem of outstanding Italian viticulture. The Consortium of Custoza DOC is a member of Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), the oldest commercial association representing the Italian wine market.
To join the webinar on December 16, 2021 at 12:00pm EST, please visit http://www.vinitaly.com/en/webinar-taste-the-difference-usa-consorzio-custoza.
For media and trade inquiries, please contact Cristina Coari at ccoari@colangelopr.com
---
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
Media Contact
Cristina Coari, COLANGELO & PARTNERS, 6466242885, ccoari@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Unione Italiana Vini