NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Costers del Segre DO appellation refers to wines produced in the province of Lleida, in northeastern Spain. The appellation, together with Slow Food Terres de Lleida - Culturas Trobades y L'Olivera have started a collaboration that in the next few years will cast a new light on the grape inheritance of Poniente and Pirineo, two of the seven sub-zone Costers del Segre is made of
For this reason, renowned French ampelographer, Jean-Michel Boursiquot, together with his team which includes among others Montpellier University professor Thierry Lacombe, have been visiting the region in multiple occasions, focusing on different strains of old vineyards used for self-consumption in Costers del Segre sub-zones. The ampelographer and his team will study the different vines spotted during their site visits to identify which varieties they represent. The responsible of L'Olivera, enologist and winemaker, Pau Moragas, explains that the aim of this project is the maintenance of the collections of varieties, along with the identification of old vines and the varieties they represent, along with their reintroduction of varieties and promotion.
This project will enhance once more the tipicity of this appellation, which is already a mosaic of different terroirs. Costers del Segre is in fact divided into seven separate sub-zones which give voice to the many different geological and climate conditions. The nexus of union is the middle basin of the river Segre, between the Pyrenees and the Ebro. As for the soil, its main components are calcar and clay and it is poor in organic matter, a common and uniform characteristic throughout the designation of origin.
About TASTE THE DIFFERENCE PROGRAM
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
Media Contact
Irene Graziotto, Colangelo & Partners, +1 646 624-2885, igraziotto@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Taste the Difference