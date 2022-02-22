NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taste the Difference: Quality Wines From the Heart of Europe", a campaign co-financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini (UIV) and the Spanish state-owned company PRODECA, is happy to participate in the Gambero Rosso US roadshow for the second consecutive year. The Taste the Difference campaign continues its mission to raise awareness of European PDOs (Protected Denomination of Origin) and PGIs (Protected Geographical Indication) by giving light to some of the foremost wine producing regions of Italy and Spain.
Gambero Rosso is back in the US to present an exclusive selection of Tre Bicchieri rated wines produced by some of the most lauded wineries and talented winemakers of Italy. Highlighting Italian indigenous grapes, these wines have been recognized in the Vini d'Italia 2022 guide. "Taste the Difference: Quality Wines from the Heart of Europe" campaign will participate in events in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York.
The tours event schedule will be as follows:
- Wednesday February 16th at The City Market Social House (1145 San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90015) from 1:00pm to 6:00pm
- Friday, February 18 at the Fort Mason Center (Festival Pavilion, San Francisco, CA 94123) from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
- Wednesday, February 23 at the Bridgeport Art Center – Skyline Loft (1200 W. 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60609) from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
- Friday, February 25 in NYC, at the Metropolitan Pavilion (125 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011), from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
The events are directed to trade and media and will consist of a walkaround tasting, master classes and best Italian restaurant awards.
The program will be present with its institutional area in all the cities of the US roadshow and it will present a masterclass focused on the Custoza DOC case history
- "Custoza DOC": showcasing a premium selection of the crispy and elegant white wines produced in this region of Veneto, in the province of Verona.
To learn more about the Gambero Rosso US tour in cities near your or to register for an event please visit https://gamberorosso.us/.
For registering to the events: https://gamberorosso.us/
For more information about the campaign visit tastethedifference.wine or email info@tastethedifference.wine. Pages dedicated to the Taste the Difference project can be found on Facebook and Instagram
About TASTE THE DIFFERENCE PROGRAM:
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora d'Exportacions Catalanes (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
Media Contact
Cristina Coari, COLANGELO & PARTNERS, 6466242885, ccoari@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Gambero Rosso