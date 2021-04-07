Tasty Idea

DENVER, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The panel of judges for City's Best honored Tasty Idea with the "2021 City's Best Award." This decision was based on the company's outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the course of the previous year.

Due to so many businesses opening in the area, many competitors competed for this award. Despite the recent downturn in commerce due to the pandemic, a wide variety of smart businesses opened and several of them stood out from the crowd, with Tasty Idea coming out on top.

The City's Best Awards wishes the best for Tasty Idea during the 2021-2022 season and offers sincere congratulations on their win.

About Tasty Idea

Tasty Idea is operated by former NFL athlete and veteran business executive Brad Pyatt, who has been listed as one of the top fifty successful athlete/entrepreneurs, as well as among the top 100 influential leaders in the Food and Beverage Industry. As an agency, Tasty Idea is focused on helping build and scale brands in the food and beverage space to create meaningful and disruptive product. To date, the group has developed over 1,000 products and won more than twenty industry awards. 

For more information: http://tastyidea.com/

Media Contact

Brian Mellen

303-957-1783

306918@email4pr.com 

 

