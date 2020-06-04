LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasty Restaurant Group ("Tasty"), one of the nation's fastest-growing quick service restaurant operators, announced today the appointment of Neil Thomson as chief financial officer. Thomson is a senior finance executive with extensive experience in the quick-service restaurant industry with a track record of building teams, improving systems and processes, and delivering results within rapidly growing businesses.
"We are thrilled to welcome Neil to Tasty Restaurant Group's executive management team. We are fortunate to have attracted such a well-respected industry veteran join us, and his nearly 30 years of experience and success will prove invaluable," said Robert Rodriguez, chief executive officer of Tasty Restaurant Group. "Neil will be an incredible asset to Tasty as we continue to expand our presence in the quick-service restaurant business, and we're looking forward to his contributions."
Thomson previously served as CFO at Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, which operated 78 restaurants, across four brands. During his tenure with Del Frisco's, he led all merger and acquisition activities, including the purchase of Barteca Restaurant Group and the sale of Sullivan's Steak House. Thomson also guided Del Frisco's through a going-private transaction in 2019. Prior to Del Frisco's, Thomson spent 15 years working in various senior capacities at Yum! Restaurants International, and its affiliated brands, Pizza Hut and KFC, where, among other accomplishments, he oversaw 6,000 restaurants with system sales of $4.5 billion annually.
About Tasty Restaurant Group
Tasty Restaurant Group, LLC brings in-depth quick service restaurant leadership experience and expertise in operating, building, and exiting chain restaurant investments. Tasty provides management of portfolio companies controlled by Tasty Brands, LP. Its leadership team brings over 60 years of experience and has operated over 16,000 franchisee/franchisor locations.
