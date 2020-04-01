CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxAct®, a leading provider of online and digital tax software, today launched its mission to provide 10 million meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with Feeding America®, TaxAct has committed to donating 10 meals on behalf of every filer who uses any of its 2019 Online Editions to file a federal 1040 return between April 1 and April 15 to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. By working together, TaxAct and its filers can help the millions of people forced to choose between affording food and other basic necessities.
"While the entire country navigates the monumental impact of COVID-19, many families are faced with challenging financial decisions," said Curtis Campbell, president of TaxAct. "Some have lost their jobs while others have taken a pay cut. For many in those situations, that financial loss means they have to choose between buying groceries and paying another bill. At TaxAct, we want to do our part to alleviate some of that stress by helping families put food on their table throughout the coming months."
As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America is uniquely positioned to help the people who need it most during this difficult time. Its COVID-19 Response Fund is specifically designed to enable its nationwide network of 200 food banks to secure the resources needed to serve the influx of people facing hunger and food shortages amid the pandemic.
"The COVID-19 Response Fund helps Feeding America member food banks across the country efficiently and effectively serve their communities so that food is not added to a family's list of worries during these challenging times," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Hunger is real, but hunger is solvable. We are grateful to partners like TaxAct that make providing hunger-relief possible."
More than 37 million Americans struggle with hunger, including 11 million children. Through this partnership, TaxAct's mission to donate 10 million meals supports the drive to end hunger in this country and give all families access to nutritious, fresh meals no matter their financial situation.
To learn more about TaxAct and how you can help the company donate 10 million meals, visit taxact.com.
About TaxAct®
TaxAct is the savvy tax-filing partner helping ambitious Americans work the tax code to their advantage. TaxAct's do-it-yourself digital and downloadable products help customers find every tax break they deserve by finding them credits and deductions they may have never known existed. The program is fast, easy, and affordable, ensuring customers can improve their financial lives and gain access to the same insider tips and closely guarded secrets the country's wealthiest individuals have known about all along. That might sound too good to be legal. But trust us, it is. It's surprisingly legal.
To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the No. 1 tax-focused broker-dealer, with $71 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.
About Feeding America®
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.