SALINAS, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms, North America's leading producer of salads and healthy fresh foods, today published its 2020 Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report, featuring innovative advancements in environmental, business and community stewardship.
"We are extremely proud of the hard work that is showcased in this report," said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO. "We are committed to leading change to be a force for good in the world and have taken risks as we search for unique breakthroughs and solutions to create positive impacts. This bi-annual report is proof that those risks – made possible by our business and innovative culture – have been successful. I am humbled by how far we have come as we celebrate our 25th anniversary and motivated by the ever-evolving vision of our employees, partners, customers and consumers to create healthier lives for all."
Taylor Farms' 2020 Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report focuses on three core pillars where the company has committed to leaving the world a better place through impactful actions. These pillars are interconnected, each sustaining the other and are brought to life through the company's transformative business model and innovative culture.
- Healthy Environment – Resource Conservation and Responsible Business Practices
- Healthy Business – Quality & Food Safety, Innovation, Enhancing Consumer Experience and Workforce Development
- Healthy Community – Youth Development, Food Accessibility and Health & Wellness
"Our mission to create healthy lives transcends across our entire Taylor Farms ecosystem from preserving a healthy environment, promoting healthy communities and ultimately sustaining the health of our business," said Nicole Flewell, Director of Sustainability. "It is because of the entire Taylor team of 20,000 employees that we've been able to use our scale for good and make positive, long-lasting social and environmental impact from farm to fork."
Taylor Farms is committed to preserving a healthier environment for future generations to come. To download the report and supporting digital assets, please visit: https://www.taylorfarms.com/social-impact/.
ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS
Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World" Salinas, California. www.taylorfarms.com