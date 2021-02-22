TROY, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Save time, dirty fewer utensils and have fun in the kitchen with the new line of culinary multi-tools from TeableSpoon launching on Kickstarter today. CoffeeClip, Spoontula and the newly designed TeableSpoon XL6 offer fun solutions to common culinary frustrations.
Anyone who's ever gone to make a recipe only to realize they've misplaced a measuring spoon knows it's frustrating. Similarly, clips for bags of foods including coffee beans and sugar fill up junk drawers and still leave customers needing a spoon to measure out the ingredients inside.
This new line of multi-tools features an improved TeableSpoon XL6, the CoffeeClip and the Spoontula. Each is designed to combine the functionality of several kitchen tools to simplify utensil storage and help make cooking easier and fun.
"This journey started in my own kitchen when I was cooking and couldn't find the measuring spoons needed for my spices," said Sam Wechsler, creator of TeableSpoon. "I realized that by combining several tools commonly used together, I could help declutter kitchens and improve the cooking experience. TeableSpoon, CoffeeClip and Spoontula were designed with the home cook in mind."
TeableSpoon XL6 is a large wooden spoon with notches for tablespoon and teaspoon measures carved into the spoon and a hole to portion pasta at the end of the handle. The Spoontula is a baker's ultimate tool as it allows cooks to measure, mix, flip, fold and stir. A wooden handle with a silicone head makes it easy to scrape bowls clean. CoffeeClip makes it easy to seal bagged goods and measure coffee grounds with one tool. From coffee beans to sugar or other spices, the CoffeeClip can measure a tablespoon or teaspoon.
The new line is available to pre-order via Kickstarter campaign. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/coffeeclip.
About TeableSpoon
TeableSpoon was formed out of the search for a solution to a common frustration many cooks have felt at one point or another: the inability to find the right tool at the right time in a sea of cluttered kitchen drawers. The first project, TeableSpoon, launched in 2020 and has already been delivered to backers. Taking feedback from the first project, the company added additional products to the line and continued to improve on the original design. For more information, visit http://www.teablespoon.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Ratcliffe, TeableSpoon, 980-239-7982, lauren@teablespoon.com
SOURCE TeableSpoon