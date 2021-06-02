LANSING, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wendy's® restaurant at 6620 S Cedar St. in Lansing hosted a grand re-opening celebration with city leaders, business partners, and local heroes. The restaurant is the first in the Lansing area to undergo significant renovations as part of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants' statewide image activation efforts for many of its 56 Wendy's® locations.
TEAM Schostak leaders also presented a $2,800 check to the Greater Lansing Food Bank to provide more than 8,000 meals in the community. The money was raised during a 'Dine to Donate' fundraiser at the restaurant on March 17 where 50% of sales were donated to the organization.
Voted Top Workplace in Michigan for three years in a row, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants expects to fill 100 jobs in the Greater Lansing area over the next year at its Wendy's®, Olgas, and Applebee's restaurants. As part of the company's commitment to helping team members grow, eligible employees and immediate family members can receive a full college scholarship toward a bachelor's or master's degree.
"Our number one core value is people," said Mark Schostak, Executive Chairman of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants. "The scholarship program is just one way we put our people first and contribute to the advancement of their careers and goals."
TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, fast casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state of Michigan.
For information on job openings and applications, visit: teamschostak.com/careers.
Event images and logos: Digital Press Kit
For media inquiries, contact Emily at emily@gethappypr.com.
Media Contact
Emily Richett, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, 6163502073, emily@gethappypr.com
SOURCE TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants