TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 48 million Americans get sick from food every year. In response, the US Food and Drug Administration is joining global forces such as GS1 in a push for tech-enabled traceability and predictive analytics.
As international supply chains transition to fully digital records, how can food companies improve competitive positioning through trust and transparency? What are the best practices for controlling data visibility, and how can food safety data transform quality control?
In this webinar, the speakers will unpack expert views of traceability and supply chain technology. Each will share a 15-minute presentation, including a live software demonstration, followed by 20 minutes of audience Q&A.
Join John Keogh, MBA, Founder & Managing Principal, Shantalla Inc. and Kevin Davies, Chief Design Officer, Provision Analytics in a live webinar on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 1pm EDT to gain an exclusive discount on Provision Analytics, one of the world's fastest-growing software platforms for food traceability.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Tech-Enabled Traceability and the Future of Food Supply Chains.
