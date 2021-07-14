  • By Matt-Hat Jerky

WINNER "Best Beef Jerky" 2020 Taste TV International Jerky Awards. Matt-Hat Jerky, a gourmet beef jerky business owned and operated by teenage siblings Matthew, 15 and Katrina Kuplack, 18, went from selling ziplock bags of Matt's jerky door to door in their neighborhood, to winning a gold me…

Matt-Hat Jerky Logo

Matt-Hat Jerky Logo

 By Matt-Hat Jerky

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt-Hat Jerky, a gourmet beef jerky business owned and operated by teenage siblings Matthew, 15 and Katrina Kuplack, 18, went from selling ziplock bags of Matt's jerky door to door in their neighborhood, to winning a gold medal for "Best Beef Jerky" in The International Jerky Awards in just four years.

"Teen siblings set to pass the $1M mark this year!"

The teens started the company when Matthew was just 11 years old! He's 15 Now. They have 16 amazing flavors including Black Truffle, Traditional Japanese Teriyaki, Sweet Heat, and more. You can try them for yourself by going to matthatjerky.com. Their Matt-Hat Jerky Original, Traditional Japanese Teriyaki, and Black Truffle all placed either Gold or Silver for "Best Beef Jerky" at the 2020 Taste TV Awards for Top Artisan Jerky. They have also received praise from celebrity chefs Guy Fieri and Andrew Zimmern through social media. If that is not enough to interest you in buying, they also have hundreds of 5-star reviews on google and their website.

Matt and Katrina started out making jerky in the family's kitchen at 5 AM before school and now operate a large facility with 15 employees! Even at such a young age they are serious competitors in the world's artisanal beef jerky market.  "Obviously I always thought my jerky was great and when other people liked it too, I wondered if they were just being nice to a little kid but when the judges awarded me "Best Beef Jerky" not knowing how old I am I knew my jerky was the real deal," said Matthew.

Not only is Matt-Hat's jerky delicious, but it is also a great choice for those that are health conscious. With more flavors being released this week they'll have 13 flavors that contain zero sugar and all flavors are free of unhealthy preservatives or MSG. "It feels like a dream that Matthew and I have made it this far, winning awards and being recognized by people like Guy Fieri but the most rewarding part is that we are providing a snack that is truly good for people. It is really important to us, since the market is so full of snacks that are unhealthy," said Katrina.

 Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @matthatjerky

To see Matt and Katrina's full line of products visit MattHatJerky.com

Contact: Alexandria Kuplack, 570-877-3666, alexandriakuplack@gmail.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teen-siblings-gourmet-beef-jerky-business-matt-hat-jerky-finds-success-after-winning-the-international-jerky-awards-301333514.html

SOURCE Matt-Hat Jerky

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.