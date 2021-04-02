TEMECULA, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) today announced the successful passing of The Temecula Valley Wine and Agricultural Heritage District (TVWAHD). This new assessment district will fund key programs aimed at marketing Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country as a premium wine travel destination. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the district at a meeting on March 2, 2021.
"This is groundbreaking, not only for Temecula Valley, but also for wine regions throughout the country," said TVWA Executive Director Krista Chaich. "Up until now, we have relied solely on membership dues and fundraising programs to market our region, as many other smaller wine regions do. The passing of this district will allow us to continue to grow our burgeoning Wine Country and, as other regions are inspired to pursue similar funding models, the wine tourism industry as a whole."
The assessment district will include all current and future wineries located in the Temecula Valley region of the County of Riverside. Wineries within this area will be assessed at a 1% rate on all direct-to-consumer transactions within the State of California, including wine, merchandise, wine club subscriptions, events, and restaurant sales, as well as items purchased via Internet, phone and wine club, shipping to California customers. The creation of the assessment district is anticipated to generate approximately $1.2 million in funds for the promotion of Temecula Valley Wine Country.
"As the world slowly and surely returns back to normal, we are looking forward to exploring new and engaging ways to introduce Temecula Valley Wine Country to wine lovers all over the world, and welcome back long-time fans with elevated wine experiences," said Phil Baily, Owner and Winemaker at Baily Winery and TWVA Board of Directors President. "The increase in budget as a result of this new assessment district will allow us to completely reimagine what is possible for marketing our extraordinary wine region."
A complete summary of activities that may be covered through the use of the district funds can be found HERE. While other wine regions have pursued the establishment of a similar assessment district, no other region has successfully passed one to-date.
ABOUT TEMECULA VALLEY WINE COUNTRY
Located within a 60-minute drive from San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs, and within 90 minutes of Los Angeles, Temecula Valley is widely recognized as Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. The popular wine destination is southern California's largest wine producing region by volume.
The Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) is a 501 (c) 6 nonprofit regional organization. The TVWA (TemeculaWines.org) is dedicated to promoting the making and growing of quality wine and wine grapes in the Temecula Valley A.V.A. (American Viticulture Area).
