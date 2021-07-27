COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ten new independent coffee shops opened in the first half of 2021 through Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program. At least eight more shops plan to open later this year.
"Kudos to these entrepreneurs who are now living their dream of owning independent coffee shops serving their local communities," said Founder and President Greg Ubert. "We look forward to helping them build their businesses in the years to come."
The new shops include:
- The Village Brew Coffee House in Piketon, Ohio
- Angie's Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich, Illinois
- Millersport Coffee in Lancaster, Ohio
- La Plaza Tapatia in Columbus, Ohio
- White Buffalo Coffee Bar in Weatherford, Oklahoma
- Sweet Aroma Coffeehouse & Bakery in Colchester, Connecticut
- Lock No. 4 Coffeehouse in Beverly, Ohio
- Calabria Coffee in New Hartford, New York
- Coffee Jerks Yukon in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- The Branch Gathering Place + Coffee House in Greensburg, Indiana
Owners and managers learned how to run their businesses through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
Based on Ubert's Book, Seven Steps to Success: a Commonsense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the 7 Steps program has helped hundreds of independent coffee shops in 30 states become thriving businesses.
"Crimson Cup supports coffee shop owners at every step – from scouting a profitable location and writing a coffee shop business plan to planning a menu, choosing equipment, hiring staff and providing comprehensive training," Ubert said.
"We also provide award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive."
In fact, two of the new coffee shops belong to owners who opened existing locations with Crimson Cup's help:
- Opened April 12, White Buffalo Weatherford joined three existing White Buffalo Coffee Bars in Lawton and Altus, Oklahoma.
- With the June 7 opening of Coffee Jerks Yukon, there are now four Coffee Jerks locations in Oklahoma City and Edmond, Oklahoma.
"Owners who run multiple locations show that specialty coffee shops can remain profitable and grow even during difficult economic times," Ubert said.
"We think now is a perfect time to open an independent coffee shop," he added. "The economy is picking up, coffee demand continues to grow, lots of prime real estate is available, and interest rates are at historic lows."
Most of the owners had little or no experience in specialty coffee. Some said they would not have been able to open without Crimson Cup's help.
Jennifer Chandler owns The Village Brew Coffee House. After talking to other independent coffee house owners, she advises prospective owners to start with Crimson Cup.
"Begin by reading the 7 Steps book and then sign the agreements with Scott Fullerton," she said. "I have saved so much time and money with Crimson Cup's input."
7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the initial contact for all new coffee shop owners. Reach him by emailing sfullerton@crimsoncup.com or by calling 1.888.800.9224.
"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffee house, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors. Chances are, we can help you!"
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
