FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sep. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mac and cheese lovers, rejoice! Slim Chickens, the better-chicken franchise with more than 125 units in markets across the country, has announced the return of its fan-favorite Tender Mac & Cheese bowls, for a limited time only, beginning September 27 until November 28.
Slim Chickens is famous for its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken with unrivaled flavors, but the brand is no slouch when it comes to sides either, and its Tender Mac & Cheese Bowls are among its most-requested items.
The idea for Tender Mac bowls came from a Slim Chickens team member contest called "What Do You Make in the Kitchen When No One is Looking?," said Chris Allison, Slim Chickens' Chief Marketing Officer. "We know the best source of information about our menu items are the people who serve it everyday. The winning submission for the Tender Mac Bowl was one of five winners the executive team picked. There are still several ideas we've held onto," Allison said. "Look for more winning ideas to come in 2022."
The Tender Mac & Cheese Bowls come in two varieties: the Original Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl and the Buffalo Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl.
The Original Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl features Slim Chicken's signature mac and cheese with hand-breaded chicken tenders and is topped with a blend of shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. The Buffalo Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl also features the brand's signature mac and cheese and hand-breaded chicken tenders, but this one is topped with Slim's house Buffalo and Cayenne Ranch, fried onions, green onions, and a blend of shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
"Our Tender Mac & Cheese Bowls caused an absolute frenzy last time we offered them," said Tom Gordon, Slim Chickens' chief executive officer and co-founder. "As summer winds down and kids return to school, we wanted to offer families something new to get excited about, something that's easy to get on the table on a busy evening and the Tender Mac Bowls appeal to just about everyone."
Slim Chickens has made a name for itself in the restaurant industry by providing 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order. The brand's chicken offerings are further elevated by 17 house-made sauces plus fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. Rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.
Tendermac bowls are available online, in the app or in store at all participating Slim Chickens locations.
ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With more than 125 locations opened and a fanatical following in 24 U.S. states, as well as international locations in UK, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.
Media Contact
Julie Green, Mainland, 3125263996, jgreen@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Slim Chickens