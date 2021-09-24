NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tenuta Luce, the iconic Tuscan Estate, born from the partnership between Napa legend Robert Mondavi and Vittorio Frescobaldi of the historic Marchese de Frescobaldi family, is pleased to announce the release of Lucente 2019. The new vintage of Luce's second wine, produced in 400,000 bottles, is ready to hit the US market from October 1st.
Lucente is the fruit of a careful selection of Sangiovese and Merlot grapes, which are blended in varying percentages depending on the vintage and planted in the estate vineyards that are particularly suited to the production of a wine with a fruity and very pleasant profile. Lucente, Tenuta Luce's eminently approachable "entry wine," debuted in 1995, just two years after its elder brother, Luce, following its path in prestige, elegance, and harmony of flavors.
"The 2019 growing season was characterized by a cold but sunny winter; spring was unusually cold as well, but it brought plenty of rains that built up groundwater reserves," explained Tenuta Luce winemaker Alessandro Marini. "Flowering took place between late May and early June, and then the season continued regularly, with a warm summer, without particular temperature peaks. There was some rainfall between late July and early August, followed by mild temperatures in September, which, combined with the good water reserves, favored a slow, regular ripening process, providing the conditions for the excellent harvest that followed ".
Since 1993 Tenuta Luce has been the embodiment of the spirit of Montalcino, an extraordinary land in the heart of the Val d'Orcia Natural Park. The 249 hectares of the estate showcase an incredible biodiversity comprising woods, olive groves, and 88 hectares of vineyards.
In the cellar as in the vineyards, where it all begins, the experience and attention of the entire Tenuta Luce team guide the daily work, from the grape inspection, to all the stages of vinification, aging and final bottling. A constant fil rouge of determination, passion and great professionalism that binds every single step and operation. A philosophy, that of Tenuta Luce, of absolute respect, towards the Earth and towards the men who take care of its fruits.
Lucente 2019 Tasting Notes
Deep purple red color. The nose is characterized by elegant notes of ripe red fruit, raspberry and sour cherry, all lifted by delicate hints of vanilla and a balsamic sensation. On the palate it is well balanced, with a pleasant freshness and smooth tannins, characteristics that together with the silky aftertaste give this wine length and persistence.
Technical Notes
Blend of Merlot and Sangiovese, harvested in the second and last third of September, respectively. Following a 10-day fermentation at 28oC, the wine macerates 18 days on the skins, and then matures a minimum of 12 months in oak barrels.
About Tenuta Luce
Tenuta Luce is committed to producing unique wines, expressing the distinctive qualities of the terroir in Montalcino. Established in 1995, its flagship wine, Luce, quickly achieved its strong, iconic identity to become one of the most renowned wines of Tuscany. Located just southwest of the medieval town of Montalcino, Tenuta Luce covers 474 acres of land, 74 of which are vineyards. Under the direction of enologist, Stefano Ruini, Tenuta Luce produces four key offerings: Luce, Lucente, Luce Brunello and Lux Vitis. http://www.lucedellavite.com
