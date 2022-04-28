Marchesi Frescobaldi launches the 2018 vintage of Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG to international markets
NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proud of its heritage of over 700 years of winemaking, the Frescobaldi family constantly renews its commitment, harvest after harvest, to developing new viticultural assets on its eight wine estates in Toscana. One of the guiding stars in this constellation is without doubt Tenuta Perano, on the sweeping, vineyard-studded hillslopes in the commune of Gaiole in Chianti. Here, in the heart of Chianti Classico, Frescobaldi found the ideal habitat for fashioning its own personal interpretation of this famed DOCG wine, synonymous with Toscana across the globe.
The exposure, soil makeup, elevation, and climate particular to this estate, combine harmoniously to yield a Chianti Classico whose hallmarks are elegance, refinement, and longevity, characteristics that over the arc of its vintages have become classic to Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico Riserva. This is a wine whose unique terroir and distinctive vintages have united to compose a veritable symphony of Sangiovese whose melodic development is in constant evolution, preserving its past yet creating new chapters of a multi-century history shaped by earth, Sangiovese, and the hand of man.
Only 20% of the estate's 250 hectares are dedicated to Chianti Classico production, amounting to 52 hectares of magnificent, south-facing vineyards at elevations of between 400 and 500 metres. The soils display a significant pebble-gravel texture, and their fairly steep slope of 15-20% makes for good drainage. Their south-facing aspect and terraced sitting in a natural, horseshoe-shaped bowl gifts the vines with the full benefit of dry, crisp breezes in the summertime and autumn's day-night temperature differentials and cooling tramontana winds. Such conditions markedly contribute to the renowned elegance and expressiveness of Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG, one of this estate's most iconic wines.
The 2018 growing year stood out for its wines' aromatic intensity and wealth of supple, velvety tannins, yielding a truly classic vintage. Severe cold, snow, and freezes ushered in the year, along with frequent rainfall, but a warm spring and summer effectively re-balanced the weather conditions, with sporadic rains bringing relief to the vines but without the risk of fungal attacks. The vineyards' optimal position also ensured wide day-night temperature ranges, which are an important condition for creating the intense, complex aromatic profile exhibited by Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico Riserva 2018.
Following the harvest, in October, the clusters were given a painstaking quality-selection, and the must fermented at a controlled temperature in stainless-steel tanks. The wine then matured for 24 months in large oak ovals, in accord with Tuscan tradition.
Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico Riserva 2018 appears beautifully bright with an intense ruby-red colour, dense and shimmering to the eye. Its multi-layered bouquet boasts rich floral and fruit notes, concluding on a delicate crescendo of spice. Fragrant impressions of sour black cherry, blueberry, raspberry, and goji berry duet with sweet violets and sweetbriar, backgrounded by intriguing, spice-laden hints of black liquorice, clove, and a subtle toastiness from the fine-grained oak casks. The palate is impressively lengthy and long-lingering, with a pleasurable suite of emphatic yet velvet-smooth tannins that are a clear indicator of the future longevity of this wine.
Learn more about Tenuta Perano
ABOUT MARCHESI FRESCOBALDI: For nearly 30 generations, the Frescobaldi family has been pioneering the production of wine in Toscana. They're one of the oldest winemaking families in Italy and are world famous for their collection of diverse estates throughout the Tuscan region. Frescobaldi owns six estates throughout Toscana: Nipozzano, CastelGiocondo, Pomino, Ammiraglia, Castiglioni, and Remole. The estates are located in some of the top wine-producing territories of the region, such as Chianti and Montalcino, known for their prestigious DOCG, DOC, and IGT status.
Media Contact
Noemi Mengo, Colangelo & Partners, +1 646 624-2885, nmengo@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Marchesi Frescobaldi