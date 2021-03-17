ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tijuana Flats is excited to announce the opening of its new location in Ocoee, Florida. The Ocoee Tijuana Flats is the first corporate-owned restaurant to open in three years. It's also the first location in Florida to debut the new Tijuana Flats prototype.
Tijuana Flats returned to a classic franchising model in 2020. They are currently looking for top multi-unit operators outside of the state of Florida with plans to grow the brand quickly. The company will also strategically add corporate locations, like Ocoee, in its home state.
"We identified a great piece of real estate for this location which includes a beautiful indoor seating area and a patio," said Eric Taylor, Tijuana Flats Vice President, Development. "This restaurant will also be equipped with the latest technology to help make it easier for customers to order food to go."
The Ocoee Tijuana Flats is the first Florida location to feature the brand's new interior design which includes a spacious layout and higher ceilings. The menus are now digital, which allows them to be updated regularly, and it is equipped with a digital ticker display that can show everything from the latest news headlines to food and drink specials.
"We have huge goals for 2021, so this Ocoee restaurant is really the first step," said Brian Wright, Tijuana Flats CEO. "We are planning to expand rapidly by opening a combination of corporate-owned restaurants and franchise locations."
Tijuana Flats has plans to open three more corporate-owned restaurants, and three franchise restaurants in the coming months.
If you are interested in a franchising opportunity, visit https://www.tijuanaflats.com/franchise.
About Tijuana Flats:
With bold flavors and colorful experiences piled high with big-hearted, over-the-top service, Tijuana Flats has been satisfying peoples' cravings for over 25 years. Founded in Winter Park, Fla., The Tex-Mex For All brand has been named to Fast Casual magazine's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list and received the National Restaurant Association's 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award. For more information, visit http://www.tijuanaflats.com.
