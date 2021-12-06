AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the on-demand delivery brand famous for inventing the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, is opening three new Dallas-Fort Worth-area stores in December—in Grand Prairie, Little Elm and Chisholm Trail—totaling 23 DFW-area retail delivery locations for the brand.
The Grand Prairie location opens today at Epic Towne Crossing West in Grand Prairie. Also in December, Tiff's Treats' Little Elm store will open at The Lakefront Little Elm and the Chisholm Trail store will open at the Shops at Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth.
The Grand Prairie store's grand opening benefiting Grand Prairie United Charities is this Saturday, December 11th, from 10 a.m. – noon, at the newest Tiff's Treats at 3144 S. State Highway 161 #320. Cookie fans should buy tickets now, as quantity is limited. A $5 ticket scores each guest a dozen warm, freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle. Guests can purchase 2 dozen additional cookies for just $5 per dozen, and those in line before 10 a.m. are eligible to be randomly selected for fabulous prizes:
- A grand prize of a $250 Tiff's Treats gift card plus a free Tiff's Treats Elites® membership for a year, featuring unlimited free deliveries and special deals
- A 2nd place prize of a $200 Tiff's Treats gift card
- A 3rd place prize of a $100 Tiff's Treats gift card
Ticket sale proceeds will benefit Grand Prairie United Charities, which assists individuals, families, elderly and homeless children in the community with basic, unmet needs such as food, utility assistance, rental/mortgage/shelter assistance, information and referrals. Grand opening attendees are invited to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Grand Prairie United Charities and receive a $5 Tiff's Treats gift card (limit one gift card per family).
"We're thankful for our loyal customers around DFW and happy to open not one but three new stores to satisfy the demand we're seeing in the area for fresh, warm cookie delivery," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.
Opening dates for the Little Elm and Chisholm Trail locations will be announced in the coming weeks on Tiff's Treats' new store openings page.
Perfect for on-demand gifting or just to satisfy a sweet tooth, Tiff's Treats is known for classic cookies baked fresh for each order and delivered warm from the oven. Their menu features 11 timeless cookie flavors and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as decadent brownies and other treats, with cold milk, ice cream and Frost 'ems® Frosting Cups pairing options.
Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen have written a book about their unlikely story of building the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $100 million in funding. It's Not Just Cookies: Stories and Recipes from the Tiff's Treats Kitchen, published by Harper Horizon, will be available early next year and will include homemade versions of some of the founders' favorite cookie recipes.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 70 retail distribution locations in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service. Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 announced ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit http://www.cookiedelivery.com.
