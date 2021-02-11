DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From sharing the love with your favorite someone to enjoying some of our Fish Friday favorites for Lent, menu options abound this February at TGI Fridays®. The iconic global restaurant brand has just released holiday menus for both Valentine's Day and Lent.
"Our Most Loved Valentine's weekend menu features a wide selection of our most popular dishes, along with a limited time indulgent dessert called Luv U Berry Much Butter Cake," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays.
Select TGI Fridays restaurants will also be offering ½ priced bottles of wine during the Valentine's weekend, with multiple choices for both red and white wine varietals.
TGI Fridays "Most Loved" Menu is Available Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th and may be ordered for in-restaurant dining or for Pick-Up and Delivery Orders (exclusions apply).
Appetizer Choices
- Mozzarella Sticks
- Traditional Bone-In Wings with guest's choice of wing sauce
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Featured Entrées
- Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta with warm garlic breadstick
- Dragon-Glazed Salmon with lemon-butter broccoli and jasmine rice
- Whiskey-Glazed Burger with seasoned fries
- Sizzling Chicken & Cheese with mashed potatoes
- Sizzling Chicken & Shrimp with mashed potatoes
- Sizzling Whiskey Flat Iron Steak with mashed potatoes
- Whiskey-Glazed Big Ribs with seasoned fries and coleslaw
- Whiskey-Glazed Chicken with mashed potatoes and lemon-butter broccoli
Sweet Endings
- LIMITED TIME ONLY – Luv U Berry Much Butter Cake with vanilla ice cream and strawberries
- Brownie Obsession® with caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, and pecans
- Carlo's Bakery Rainbow Cake with vanilla ice cream and sprinkles
LENT FRIDAYS
Guests looking for a tasty treat during Lent, which begins February 17 through April 3, can enjoy Fish & Chips. Dragon-Glazed Salmon, Fried Shrimp, Simply Grilled Salmon, and Caesar Salad with Salmon.
"At Fridays we are proud to welcome People of All Stripes, and our Fish Fridays menu provides variety throughout the entire Lenten season," Bittorf added.
For complete information about these and other menu items, including TO GO and Curbside pickup, visit www.Fridays.com.
About TGI Fridays
In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 850 restaurants in 55 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards® and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
DISCLAIMER: ½ Priced Bottle of Wine offer is valid in restaurant only where permissible by law 2/12/21 through 2/14/21. Select items only. One offer per person. Tax and gratuity not included. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer, coupon, promotion, or discount. Void where prohibited by law. Please drink responsibly.
Contact:
Peyton Sadler
888-869-7899
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tgi-fridays-launches-valentines-weekend-specials-and-lent-favorites-301227015.html
SOURCE TGI Fridays