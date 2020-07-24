Thank You Healthcare And Front-Line Heroes: Little Caesars® Donating Its One Millionth Pizza To Those Keeping Us Healthy And Safe

- Little Caesars donates its one millionth pizza at Henry Ford Hospital in hometown of Detroit today - Donations made possible by Little Caesars, its thousands of independent franchisees, and Ilitch Charities, a non-profit created by Little Caesars founders - Customers also joined in the chain's Pie It Forward program, donating over 250,000 additional pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders