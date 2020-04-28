Thank You, Healthcare Heroes: Dunkin' to Offer All Healthcare Workers a Free Coffee and Donut on National Nurses Day, May 6

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation announces a $200,000 grant to First Descents to develop the "Hero Recharge" program for healthcare professionals experiencing trauma Since March, the Foundation and Dunkin' franchisees have delivered hundreds of thousands of free cups of coffee and donuts to more than 300 hospitals and emergency sites across the U.S.