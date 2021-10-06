BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The starting package price for this delicious catered Thanksgiving feast is $275 for a six person dinner and includes Pasture Raised Roasted Turkey with pan gravy, cranberry relish and four side dishes of your choice. Dish has sourced their pasture raised turkeys from farms in nearby Eastern Pennsylvania. The turkeys are fed an all-natural vegetarian diet from a feed mill and then provided plenty of sunshine and open pastures to roam. In addition they are not fed any antibiotics or growth hormones.
Sides dishes and menu highlights include Classic Bread Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted String Beans with Caramelized Onions & Almonds and Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Lemon & Garlic.
For diners that opt to forgo turkey, Dish is also offering Maple Glazed Ham, Red Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs and Whole Roasted Sides of Salmon. Stuffed Winter Squash, Impossible Burger Shepherds Pie, and Roasted Thanksgiving Cauliflower round out the vegan and vegetarian menu.
Menu add ons include Classic Pies & Cookies, plus appetizers such as Cheese & Charcuterie Boards, Fancy Cut Crudités, Antipasti Platters and Shrimp Cocktail.
Advance ordering is strongly recommended and can be made by calling Dish Food & Events at 347-455-0077 or by email to info@dishfoodnyc.com. Complete menus and ordering information are available at https://www.dishfoodnyc.com/thanksgiving2021.
Ryan Corvaia, Dish Food & Events LLC, +1 (917) 862-2014, ryan@dishfoodnyc.com
