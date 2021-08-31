THC BioMed Intl Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/THC BioMed)

THC BioMed Intl Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/THC BioMed)

 By THC BioMed

THC.CSE

THCBF - OTC

TFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has shipped its newly introduced cannabis edible, THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits, to BC Cannabis Stores.

The THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are infused with 10 mg of THC KISS extract, a fast acting, full spectrum proprietary cannabis extract invented by THC BioMed.

THC Kiss biscuits come in three delicious varieties: Shortbread, Cocoa and Cinnamon.

