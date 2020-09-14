McDonald’s USA, through its Black & Positively Golden movement, announces the virtual return of its 14th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. Benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), the four-part concert series, themed “Gospel City Playlists,” will begin September 27 and run weekly (every Sunday) through October 18 on BET.com and BET Network’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.