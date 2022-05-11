SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Annual Marin Youth and Family Summit & Minga will take place this coming Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the offices of Alcohol Justice in the Canal Neighborhood of San Rafael.

Who: The event is hosted by Youth For Justice and Alcohol Justice, and is sponsored by :

What: The 9th Annual Youth and Family Summit & Minga

When: Saturday  May 14, 2022,  from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Opening Ceremony, Luis Romero, renown Maya Healer
  • Musical entertainment by Trio Los 3 de Guanajuato
  • TeamWorks Art, Print Screen artist Eddy Chacón
  • Games and fun for the whole family
  • Lunch will be served

Where: Alcohol Justice Building, 24 Belvedere St, San Rafael, CA 94901

Why: The event is free to the community with the intent to empower young people and their families to share their ideas, experience, and activism, and to celebrate community renewal, and the healing power of gathering. When we come together in unity, we build a stronger community that cares for each other and Mother Earth, taking collective action to protect Her as she nurtures us.

For Additional Information:

Maite Duran: 415/257-2499

maited@alcoholjustice.org

CONTACT:  Maite Duran 415 717-1099  

Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

