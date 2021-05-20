NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" from Greece has announced the participation in a new communication campaign in Canada and the U.S. to promote its cherries and territory in conjunction with other exquisite European products, such as the wines from Abruzzo, Italy, the golden wines from Bordeaux, and kiwis from Kavala in Greece.
Located in the center of the Prefecture of Pieria, Central Macedonia, the cherries of Rachi are some of the world's most cherished cherries, and with the slogan, "Enjoy it! It's from Europe," are now ready to conquer American and Canadian palates.
"The Charming Taste of Europe" is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium, the Union of Sweet Bordeaux wines, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), and the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," co-financed by the European Union. This campaign will focus on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.
Starting in the spring of 2021, these agricultural jewels of Europe will be the protagonists of numerous initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, media, and trade professionals both in the U.S. and Canada to educate these markets about their merits, increase quality standards, and thus enhance their competitiveness and create new export opportunities.
Some of the most important appointments of 2021 include the participation in New York's Restaurant Week and the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. Throughout the year, there will be seminars and educational activities with sommeliers, culinary schools, and clubs, together with some dinners dedicated to trade and media.
To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, where it highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe" can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas":
The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria, "AGIOS LOUKAS'' constitutes one of the biggest producing and highly reputed cooperatives in Greece. Founded in 1978, the cooperative now has 250 members and its cherry grove has expanded to 200 hectares. Their cherries, also known as "Cherries from Rachi Olympus," are a high-quality product since they apply certified quality assurance systems according to the standards and protocols of GLOBAL GAP, GRASP, AGRO 2, and ISO 22000. The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria, "AGIOS LOUKAS" always works with respect to the producer, consumer, and environment as a main priority. For more information, visit
Activity included into the - "The Charming Taste of Europe", Campaign co-founded by the European Union - Reg. (UE) 1144/2014 - N. 101015721 - REG. 1144/2014_CHARMEU_101015721
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
Media Contact
Cristina Coari, COLANGELO & PARTNERS, 6466242885, ccoari@colangelopr.com
SOURCE The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria “Agios Loukas”