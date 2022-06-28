The wine region of Rías Baixas in northwest Galicia is the star of the highly anticipated fourth season of America's #1 wine show, "V is for Vino." Host and Sommelier Vince Anter explores the original homeland of the Albariño grape variety to share the inside story behind D.O. Rías Baixas, an unparalleled destination for wine lovers and adventurers at heart.
D.O. RIAS BAIXAS, Spain, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Directed and hosted by Anter on location in Rias Baixas, viewers will take a journey to discover the people, history and culture behind the food and wines of this coastal Atlantic region. Along the way, Anter visits several wineries dedicated to the world-famous Albariño grape, including: Martín Códax, Fillaboa, Granbazán and Valmiñor. Each winery has a unique story to tell, spanning many generations of family growers, all with a shared passion for Albariño.
Known for elegant white wines that compete with the world's best, Rías Baixas (pronounced REE-ahs BI-shas) occupies a cool, green corridor of northwest Spain on the Atlantic coast. Albarino thrives here, creating a popular wine style that is crisp, light, and refreshing with hints of sea spray, minerality and well-balanced acidity. The episode also highlights Galicia's lively food scene and the versatility of Albariño with many types of cuisine, including local seafood dishes and classic tapas like olives, Marcona almonds and Jamón Serrano.
A true destination for travelers to Spain, Rías Baixas is the country's leading white wine region with the US as its top global export market. For a taste of Rías Baixas at home, V is for Vino is a true gateway to the region with original footage, and fun topics that will appeal to wine lovers or seasoned sommeliers.
"I couldn't believe the diversity of the region," says Vince, host and producer of the show. "I went in thinking Albariño was a straightforward wine but left with the knowledge that Albariño from Rías Baixas is truly one of the most versatile wines out there. I had lean, crisp, salient styles but also rich lees-aged styles. I had young vibrant wines, but also oak-aged wines that aged wonderfully! And I had lean citrus-driven wines from cooler climates to tropical-flavored wines from the warmer areas. If you combine that with the absurd amount of fresh seafood in the region and the lush green Celtic landscapes, you end up with one of the most picturesque, and truly unique episodes we've ever done."
The Albarino from Rías Baixas episode "V is for Vino" season 4 launches on July 1 on YouTube at V is for Vino Wine Show. The featured wines are available for purchase to enliven your tasting journey to the region. Want to learn more about the Albariño wines of Rías Baixas? Visit Rías Baixas Wines and say "Salud" to summer!
About D.O. Rías Baixas
Denomination of Origin (D.O.) Rías Baixas is renowned for the Albariño grape, an indigenous variety that produces some of the world's foremost white wines. Located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, the D.O. was formally established in 1988. Albariño has always been the flagship of this coastal Atlantic region. In Rías Baixas' unique climate, Albariño shares the same mineral-rich soils and cool climate as the world's leading white wine regions, including Loire Valley, New Zealand and the Rhine. The USA is Rías Baixas most important export market and demand continues to grow. Click here for more information about the Albariño wines from Rías Baixas and follow us on Instagram at @riasbaixaswines.
About V is for VINO
V is for Vino, America's #1 Wine Show, is your window into the wine world through travel, food, and culture! In each episode, your host and certified sommelier Vince takes you to a different wine region to explore its people and history, taste the wine and meet the winemakers, and cook delicious food pairings in a local restaurant. Vince breaks down wine topics in fun and easy-to-understand ways, helpful to anyone wanting to learn - from your casual wine drinker to more serious wine studying professionals. The show is now the highest-rated wine show on Amazon Prime and has been featured on Fox, CBS, Decanter, Somm Journal, and Forbes. Grab a glass and get ready to watch, learn and drink - welcome to V is for Vino! Click here to watch episodes on visforvino.com and follow on Instagram @visforvino.
