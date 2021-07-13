MIAMI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lion Rush Coffee introduces an all-new lineup of Specialty Coffee options, bringing six exquisite Single Origins and Blends: Colombia Exclusivo, Costa Rica Honey, Guatemala Gold, Ethiopian Citrus, Brazilian Cacao, and Espresso Italiano. Unlike large coffee wholesalers and retailers, the coffee roasting process only begins when the customer places an order to guarantee the freshest beans on the planet. Coffee does not differ from other foods—most of the valuable properties, flavors, and aromas only last for a relatively short time. It is a good rule of thumb to drink coffee within three weeks of the roasting date.
In the last decade, there has been a massive spike in artificial energy drink consumption. The mission, Martin Magurno, the founder of Lion Rush Coffee, says, is to "Make Coffee Drinking Great Again by providing fresher, more flavorful, sustainable coffees in a country filled with unhealthy energy drinks." Research shows that there is nothing better than coffee to provide clean energy during the day. Lion Rush Coffee believes that the best way to counter the unhealthy trend of sugary drinks pushed by big corporations is to provide a better coffee experience. Long are the days of bitter and flat coffee. "Our customers want fresh aromas, deep flavor notes, and pure energy without the need of adding anything else. It is an honor to roast and freshly deliver some of the best coffees in the world so our customers can have the cleanest and tastiest stimulant of all—a good cup of coffee."
Similar to the wine world, there are many coffee options out there. However, only a fraction of coffee roasters include a "roast date" and use 100% Specialty Arabica beans, which have the most potential for flavors and aromas. According to researchers, coffee contains about 1,000 to 1,200 compounds such as carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, caffeine, and many others that, through the roasting process, combine to create coffee's unique flavors. The new trend for coffee lovers is to find small-batch coffee roasters that meticulously source sustainable green coffees from around the world and connect artisan roasting techniques with modern computer systems to bring you the perfect blend of art and science in a cup.
Lion Rush Coffee intends to continue providing its online customers and wholesale partners with fresh coffee, resources, and education. The company lives by the essential values that resonated so well with its customers: the importance of accountability, discipline, commitment, strength, and hard work. "Our customers are family, and we will continue to be a beacon of light and motivation in a noisy world that continuously pushes for victimhood and weakness as virtues. We will relentlessly help you to Let Out Your Inner Beast."
