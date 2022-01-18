LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Altenheim, a continuing care community for seniors located in the heart of the Highlands in Louisville, has contracted food service provider Culinary Services Group (CSG) to provide an enhanced dining program for their residents. The community believes the new restaurant-style service will also attract new residents to their historic campus. The partnership will begin in mid-January.
"We recognized the need to make a larger investment in our dining program. Now, we'll have something to be excited about and be proud of, working with CSG." – Dana Gravitt, Administrator, The Altenheim
Administrator Dana Gravitt admits that the senior housing market has become more competitive, especially following COVID. "We recognized the need to make a larger investment in our dining program" she stated, "We're not a very large community, 46 residents, but we believe they deserve nothing but the best." But finding the right partner who was a good cultural fit and someone they could trust was challenging. The new operation run by CSG will include restaurant style service in the formal dining room with food stations set up throughout the space. Residents will be able to choose from a variety of freshly prepared seasonal favorites. CSG will be working closely with the residents to develop custom menus tailored to their preferences. A variety of deli-style sandwiches, fresh fruit, and salads will also be available to residents daily.
Culinary Services Group is pleased to partner with an outstanding community like The Altenheim. We've found true alignment in quality of service and culture fit. – Scott Alme, Vice President of Business Development
For Culinary Services Group the partnership with The Altenheim begins a new chapter in the company's story of rapid growth. This is their first location in Kentucky, although they have a strong presence in neighboring Ohio. Kentucky marks their 14th state of operation. The company has seen a renewed interest in enhancing food service programs post-COVID among senior care communities. "It's a great way for communities to distinguish themselves, says Scott Alme, VP of Business Development for Culinary Services Group, "we always recommend that communities can use a dining program as a marketing tool." CSG recognizes that a quality food service program like theirs can be a significant investment, but believes it contributes greatly to a community's longevity, safety, and overall resident satisfaction. To learn more about partnering with Culinary Services Group in Kentucky please contact their sales team.
