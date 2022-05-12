Northern Argentina's newest luxury wine resort is now open. Piattelli Wine Resort has the finest views of the Calchaqui Valley. Located in Cafayate Salta, it features world-class accommodations, relaxing pools and spas, and is paired with Piattelli's highly rated dining experiences.
CAFAYATE, Argentina, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Argentina's newest luxury wine resort is now open. Piattelli Wine Resort has the finest views of the Calchaqui Valley. Located in Cafayate Salta, it features world-class accommodations, relaxing pools and spas, and is paired with Piattelli's highly rated dining experiences.
- Piattelli Wine Resort open in April 2022
- Concierge experiences, including guided adventure tours
- First-class Piattelli spa
- Multiple onsite dining experiences
- Luxury casitas with private rooftop patios
Piattelli, a leading producer of award-winning wines from Argentina, announced the completion of their world-class wine resort in Cafayate Argentina. The Piattelli Wine Resort offers guests a piece of paradise. The Casitas provide the ultimate luxury with fireplaces, private rooftop patios and appointed with the finest furnishings from skilled Argentina craftsmen. After an active day of hiking, horseback riding or many other guided tours options, you can relax and experience a peaceful visit in the Piattelli Spa. Enjoy dining in any of three on-sites restaurants, each producing critically acclaimed and exquisitely prepared dishes including asados, seafoods and other Argentina local cuisine. It took over 150 Argentinean craftsmen three years to complete this amazing wine resort. The resort is perfectly positioned to overlook the beautiful Calchaqui Valley in Cafayate, Salta. Each individual casita is nestled in the mature vineyards, with unobstructed views to the mountains, sunrises, and sunsets. The club house has three restaurants, a spa, and two swimming pools. This masterpiece was constructed to complement the adjacent Piattelli winery, restaurant and hospitality center completed in 2013. Founder Jon Malinski says, "This project will offer adventurous couples a shelter to relax, reflect, reconnect, and of course enjoy great wines. We want your travels to Argentina to be memorable and your visit to the Piattelli Wine Resort be unforgettable."
Piattelli produces award winning wines from the best wine regions of Argentina, with wineries in Cafayate, Salta (elev. 5,740 feet), Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza (elev. 3,300 feet), and our newest in Animana, Salta (elev. 5,810 feet). In 2021 Piattelli constructed their latest Animana winery on 200 hectares of vineyards planted in special calcareous soils, featuring ultra-premium Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon. In July 2022, we will begin a second facility in Animana, which will be completed prior to the 2023 harvest. For more information go to our website http://www.piattelliwineresort.com
Media Contact
Jimena Gianola, Piattelli Vineyards, 54 9 3868 56 6042, jgianola@piattelli.com.ar
SOURCE Piattelli Wine Resort