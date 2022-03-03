NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, JACX&CO announces the official opening of The Bar at JACX&CO (28-17 Jackson Avenue), a vibrant new gathering place within the design-forward food hall. Offering 215 indoor seats, JACX&CO is located on the plaza level of The JACX, a 1.2 million square-foot creative office campus developed by Tishman Speyer in Long Island City that's accessible by the 7, N, W, E, M, R, and G trains.
The full-service bar features a dynamic mix of cocktails, wine, cider, and beer, curated by the JACX&CO team to complement the vendors' culinary menus. With approachability at the forefront, cocktail highlights include the Sunnyside (gin, fresh lime juice, mint), Tale of 2 Cities (aged rum shaken with apricot liqueur, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, orange bitters), and Highlander (Japanese whisky, simple syrup, bitters). The Bar will feature a rotating list of beer and cider from local makers like Graft, LIC Beer Project, Bronx Brewery, and others. Red, white, sparkling, and rosé wine options will also be available, as well as a selection of sake.
Regular programming like trivia, comedy, and more, will launch in the warmer months. Private and semi-private events can also be accommodated.
The food hall and bar both facilitate orders via Bbot, an order-and-pay platform, which allows guests to order from multiple eateries for dine-in, delivery, and pick-up.
"The Bar at JACX&CO provides a multifaceted gathering place for friends, family, co-workers, and visitors in Long Island City," says JACX&CO General Manager, Shana Watts. "We love our vibrant neighborhood and aim to be a true community hub, offering a diverse collection of food, beverages, and event programming."
Acclaimed culinary vendors at JACX&CO include Beebe's, BIAO Sugar, Ghaya, Lotus + Cleaver, Méxology, Taïm, and Temakase.
Collaboratively designed by INC Architecture & Design and Tishman Speyer, JACX&CO features an expansive dining room reminiscent of a modern, airy courtyard. The space is grounded in its Long Island City locale, recalling the industrial past but elevated with modern refinements. The seating area is surrounded by a black steel mesh scrim forming a series of arches which frame the vendors' booths, lining the perimeter of the space. The design, incorporating a mix of influences, uses materials like terra cotta, reclaimed wood flooring, and exposed concrete, to tell the story of an emerging Long Island City and a space worthy of a destination in its own right.
The Bar at JACX&CO is open Sunday - Thursday from 12PM - 9PM with extended hours on Friday and Saturday, from 12PM - 11PM. JACX&CO's food vendors are open seven days a week from 11AM - 9PM, with extended hours for all-day café, Ghaya from 7AM - 5PM. Further details about JACX&CO's COVID-19 protocols can be found via http://www.jacxandco.com and guests can reach the food hall at 929-510-7040. For ongoing updates, guests can follow JACX&CO on Instagram @jacxandco and on Facebook /jacxandco.
