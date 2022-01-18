MARLBOROUGH, New Zealand, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Better Half Wines are ringing in the new year with a label redesign and the new 2021 vintage release of The Better Half Sauvignon Blanc. Grown and made in Marlborough, New Zealand, The Better Half wines embody the wildly creative spirit of winemaker, part-time pilot, amateur aircraft restorer and avid mountain biker George Elworthy. "That's all a bit hard to fit on a business card," according to George, who cheekily named his wines "The Better Half," as a shout-out to his friendly rivalry with wife and business partner, winemaker Jules Taylor.
"We have sold The Better Half Wines to friends in the States for some time now, but we have mostly kept under the radar," said Winemaker/Owner George Elworthy. "It felt like the time had come to freshen up the look, and for me to step out from behind the desk and tell the story of these wines and the vineyards behind them. We pour our love for the land and the fruit we grow into creating wines to share amidst the banter and laughter with friends and family. However you share, slurp or sip, we invite you to raise a glass, then relax and enjoy."
The redesigned label of The Better Half features two birds, representing George and Jules: the eagle is George, a daring risk-taker who is always looking to the future, while the dove is Jules, the peacemaker of the family known for her more cautious, meticulous approach. Together, they make an unflappable, formidable team who complement each other perfectly. George and Jules dared to dream big and now they fly high with a successful stable of world-class wines tucked under their wings. The stylized birds also capture George's passion for aviation, with embossed, riveted details that recall vintage aircraft.
The Better Half Wines are grown and made in Marlborough, at the top of New Zealand's South Island. "Marlborough is the edge of the earth, home to dreamers, pioneers, and aviators," shares George. "It's the place that put a tiny South Pacific nation on the world wine map: a region of sunny, dry summers and crisp, clear winters creating the perfect growing conditions for our tiny, delicious parcels of happiness."
- 2021 The Better Half Sauvignon Blanc: This quintessentially vibrant Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is incredibly lively on the palate and generously layered with mouth-watering tropical fruit flavors and a lip-smacking finish. 2021 was a tiny vintage in Marlborough and George turned a small, but perfectly ripened batch of berries into pure sunshine. 13.5% ABV (SRP: $16/750-ML)
Visit The Better Half website and connect with us on social media for updates, pairings and more. Download imagery here. For more information, including interview requests, please contact Amanda Davis (amanda@gregoryvine.com).
ABOUT THE BETTER HALF WINES
What do you name your wine brand when your wife is a well-known New Zealand winemaker with a successful label of her own? To George, the answer was obvious. He chose the tongue-in-cheek name 'The Better Half'. It was a bold move, but George is a game-for-it kinda guy. With a roll of the eyes from wife Jules, he dusted off his winemaking hat and dived in. George has stepped out from behind his office desk to create wines that should never be left to collect dust in your wine rack. His award-winning wife, Jules, admits he's done good and we know that once you try them, you'll agree. We invite you to complete your meal with The Better Half. Whatever the occasion, The Better Half Wines are the perfect accompaniment to enhance any meal or moment. When the focus is on great conversation, good food and fantastic company, a wine that's all class is exactly what you need. Marlborough is famous for producing some of the best wines in the world and The Better Half is simply continuing that long-standing tradition.
Finally, we found a good use for Jules' better half; turns out he makes a great drop of wine! Follow us at thebetterhalfwine.com or on Social (@thebetterhalfwine). Click our Stockist to locate The Better Wines near you.
Media Contact
Amanda Davis, Gregory + Vine, 1 6602470609, amanda@gregoryvine.com
SOURCE Better Half Wines